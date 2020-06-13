14234 Eastridge Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Home! - Beautiful; Pristine home - did NOT receive any water in 2016 flood - very functional floor plan with bedroom and has a door to Master - great for office or nursery; many updates - including slab granite in master bath, tumble marble counter in kitchen. Beautiful Bamboo wood floors in foyer and family room! Has raised hearth fireplace, large covered patio and fabulous deck around the inground pool with fountains - landscaping is very pretty; home is extremely well maintained; kitchen has 5 burner gas Jennair cook top & Jennair oven.



