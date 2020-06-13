All apartments in Shenandoah
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

14234 Eastridge Ave.

14234 Eastridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14234 Eastridge Avenue, Shenandoah, LA 70817
Jones Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Home! - Beautiful; Pristine home - did NOT receive any water in 2016 flood - very functional floor plan with bedroom and has a door to Master - great for office or nursery; many updates - including slab granite in master bath, tumble marble counter in kitchen. Beautiful Bamboo wood floors in foyer and family room! Has raised hearth fireplace, large covered patio and fabulous deck around the inground pool with fountains - landscaping is very pretty; home is extremely well maintained; kitchen has 5 burner gas Jennair cook top & Jennair oven.

-Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE5829044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14234 Eastridge Ave. have any available units?
14234 Eastridge Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shenandoah, LA.
What amenities does 14234 Eastridge Ave. have?
Some of 14234 Eastridge Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14234 Eastridge Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14234 Eastridge Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14234 Eastridge Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14234 Eastridge Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shenandoah.
Does 14234 Eastridge Ave. offer parking?
No, 14234 Eastridge Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 14234 Eastridge Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14234 Eastridge Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14234 Eastridge Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 14234 Eastridge Ave. has a pool.
Does 14234 Eastridge Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14234 Eastridge Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14234 Eastridge Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14234 Eastridge Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14234 Eastridge Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14234 Eastridge Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
