pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
J H Little Farms
331 TUDOR Avenue
331 Tudor Avenue, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Very nice unit on 2nd floor! Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher,washer/dryer; crown molding; lg bedrooms; decorative light fixtures; ceiling fans; central a/c and heat; berber carpet; tile in kitchen and bath; custom closets; smoke detectors;
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
22 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
21 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suburban Terrace
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace
2001 Audubon Trace, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace Available 07/20/20 2001 Audubon Trace - Pretty and spacious condo in quiet community in proximity of Ochsner Hospital! Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings in living room, wood floors upstairs,
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8212 OAK STREET Street
8212 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT. Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
601 BETZ Avenue
601 Betz Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
A wonderful jewel! 2 beds/2 full baths.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Cleary 4
2522 CASWELL Lane
2522 Caswell Lane, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse centrally located close to I-10/ Causeway. Newer wood like flooring downstairs with half bath, large open living area, dining area and spacious kitchen w/ pantry and washer/ dryer area.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University City
3420 West Louisiana State Drive
3420 West Louisiana State Drive, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1460 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kenner. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, gas, air conditioning and water.
Results within 10 miles of River Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
