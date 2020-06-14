Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:27 PM

63 Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Bank Division
1 Unit Available
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
Elmwood Business District
28 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Manson Place
1 Unit Available
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,530
1850 sqft
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.
Results within 10 miles of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mid-City
59 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1109 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairgrounds
1 Unit Available
2934 St. Bernard Ave
2934 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
St. Bernard Property located in the Fairgrounds - Property Id: 294393 Beautiful fully furnished property located in New Orleans, LA. This unit is fully furnished with two queen beds, full living room and dining set.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
2822 3rd St A
2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058 This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
526 Dumaine St
526 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2nd floor, fully furnished apartment. 1 bedroom (plus sofa bed in living room), 1.5 bathrooms, private balcony overlooking Dumaine St. Central A/C & heat. Wood floors in living room & bedroom, slate floors in fully furnished kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayou St. John
1 Unit Available
921 N. Lopez #B
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated - Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603 New Orleans, LA! $1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee. Available March 6 3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in River Ridge, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for River Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

