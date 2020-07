Amenities

Arlington Plantation in Ascension - Condo - 3BR/2BA - Single Story - Great condo in peaceful community located off Hwy 73 on Post Office Road. Development is conveniently located near Airline Hwy and and I-10 in gated community. This unit is a downstairs flat with covered patio that overlooks neighborhood pond. Living/dining and kitchen have lovely views of this neighborhood lake. Development also offers community pool and barbecue area. Three bedrooms, two full baths, spacious laundry room, open floor plan in living/dining/kitchen. Unit includes washer and dryer.

$1350.00 Month

$1350.00 Deposit

1 YR Lease



(RLNE5765564)