Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7723 O'Neal Rd

7723 O'neal Road · (225) 751-8847
Location

7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA 70817
Jefferson - Tiger Bend

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7723 O'Neal Rd · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer this home is spacious with a covered patio perfect for entertaining guest.
Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5588036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7723 O'Neal Rd have any available units?
7723 O'Neal Rd has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7723 O'Neal Rd have?
Some of 7723 O'Neal Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7723 O'Neal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7723 O'Neal Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 O'Neal Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7723 O'Neal Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7723 O'Neal Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7723 O'Neal Rd does offer parking.
Does 7723 O'Neal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7723 O'Neal Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 O'Neal Rd have a pool?
No, 7723 O'Neal Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7723 O'Neal Rd have accessible units?
No, 7723 O'Neal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 O'Neal Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7723 O'Neal Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7723 O'Neal Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7723 O'Neal Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
