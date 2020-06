Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

Beautiful 2 BR/ 2BT La Maison Rouge 8500 Bluebonnet Blvd #14 $1000.00 - This is a downstairs 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo and the square feet is 1236. Rent is $1000.00 which includes the water, sewer, and garbage. Corner unit with two porches. One porch is off the Living room and one off the Master Bedroom. The Living room has Laminate wood floors, fireplace and ceiling fan. The dinning room is separate and has a "pass through opening" from the kitchen. Kitchen comes with all the appliances and pantry. Washer and Dryer also remains. The Master Bedroom is large and has tray ceiling and ceiling fan. Large walk in closet with built in shelves. Master bath has a walk in shower. The second bedroom is large also. There are tennis courts and picnic area. This Condo will not last long. Near Perkins Row and lots of restaurants. Call today to view this Condo. 225-964-0706.



(RLNE5305933)