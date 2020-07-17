All apartments in Oak Hills Place
Find more places like 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hills Place, LA
/
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421

7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard · (225) 445-3154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Hills Place
See all
Perkins - Highland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1 Bedroom Flat in Perkins Rowe - This stylish 1 bedroom is move in ready. Overlooking the pool from the 4th floor, this unit has a bright and open floorplan, great function and chic finishes. Features 10ft ceilings, granite counters, and all stainless appliances . This unit offers convenience, lifestyle and all the benefits of Perkins Rowe, right at your doorstep.

Subject to tenant application and screening which includes credit, criminal & eviction history. Verified income also required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3551992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 have any available units?
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 currently offering any rent specials?
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 pet-friendly?
No, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills Place.
Does 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 offer parking?
No, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 does not offer parking.
Does 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 have a pool?
Yes, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 has a pool.
Does 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 have accessible units?
No, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Hills Place 1 BedroomsOak Hills Place Accessible Apartments
Oak Hills Place Apartments with PoolsOak Hills Place Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Oak Hills Place Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAGonzales, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAGardere, LAOld Jefferson, LACentral, LA
Prairieville, LAVillage St. George, LAJeanerette, LAWestminster, LAPonchatoula, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Baton Rouge
Perkins Highland

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity