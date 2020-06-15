1772 Manor Oak Dr.

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

3 BR/ 2 BA house in Oak Hills Area! Perkins/Bluebonnet $1395/mo! - iF you want to be close to Perkins Rowe, Hospitals, restaurants and new offices this is the house with little maintenance on your part. Convenient access to Perkins Road between Bluebonnet and Siegen Ln. Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE1838546)