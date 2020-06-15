All apartments in Oak Hills Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1772 Manor Oak Dr.

1772 Manor Oak Drive · (225) 751-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1772 Manor Oak Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1772 Manor Oak Dr. · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 BR/ 2 BA house in Oak Hills Area! Perkins/Bluebonnet $1395/mo! - iF you want to be close to Perkins Rowe, Hospitals, restaurants and new offices this is the house with little maintenance on your part. Convenient access to Perkins Road between Bluebonnet and Siegen Ln. Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE1838546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 Manor Oak Dr. have any available units?
1772 Manor Oak Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1772 Manor Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Manor Oak Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Manor Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1772 Manor Oak Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills Place.
Does 1772 Manor Oak Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1772 Manor Oak Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1772 Manor Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1772 Manor Oak Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Manor Oak Dr. have a pool?
No, 1772 Manor Oak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1772 Manor Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1772 Manor Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Manor Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1772 Manor Oak Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1772 Manor Oak Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1772 Manor Oak Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
