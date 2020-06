Amenities

Large Beautiful home in Iberville Terrace Subd. 11554 Rue De Tonti Ready to Move-In! - Must see this Beautiful home that has fresh paint on walls and exterior. Rent is $1800.00 and the deposit is $1800.00. Around 2233 square feet. Three large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Two full baths and a half bath. There is a formal dining room with new vinyl plank wood floors. The formal room could also be turned into a sitting room or bedroom. Kitchen is large and open to dining room. Lots of cabinets and pantry. Double oven, Dishwasher, and the refrigerator remains as a courtesy. Beautiful chandelier in Dining room. Large washer and dryer room. Living room is large with a brick accent wall and fireplace. Master bedroom has two separate closets new ceiling fan and new carpet. Huge yard with a Magnolia tree. There is a rear two car carport and patio for you to enjoy. Outside storage. Call today to view this home!



