Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan internet access oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This cute little home is located directly behind Highland Baptist football field. Don't let it fool you, It's larger than it appears!! Recently updated with new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, and new countertops. Move in Ready! Call us today to schedule an appointment to view. Cleco for electricity, LAWCO for Water, and Cox for Cable and Internet.. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance. Agent Owned