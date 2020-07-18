All apartments in Livingston County
Find more places like 12862 Hazlewood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livingston County, LA
/
12862 Hazlewood Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

12862 Hazlewood Dr.

12862 Hazlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12862 Hazlewood Drive, Livingston County, LA 70726

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
12862 Hazlewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 Cute home in Woodland Crossing - DID NOT FLOOD! This 3bd/1ba home is located in Woodland Crossing and sit on a large lot. The neighborhood is conveniently located between the Juban and Walker interstate exits. The home has an open floor plan with a cozy feel. Perfect for a small family or even roommates. Call today and schedule a showing.

(RLNE2337447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. have any available units?
12862 Hazlewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livingston County, LA.
What amenities does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. have?
Some of 12862 Hazlewood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12862 Hazlewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12862 Hazlewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12862 Hazlewood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12862 Hazlewood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livingston County.
Does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12862 Hazlewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12862 Hazlewood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 12862 Hazlewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12862 Hazlewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12862 Hazlewood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12862 Hazlewood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12862 Hazlewood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd
Walker, LA 70785

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAGonzales, LA
Bayou Cane, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LAElmwood, LAPrairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LACentral, LAWalker, LAPonchatoula, LAVillage St. George, LA
Inniswold, LAOak Hills Place, LAWestminster, LAGardere, LAAddis, LAFranklinton, LAJefferson, LAMarrero, LAGretna, LAChalmette, LAJeanerette, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross