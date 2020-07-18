Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

12862 Hazlewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 Cute home in Woodland Crossing - DID NOT FLOOD! This 3bd/1ba home is located in Woodland Crossing and sit on a large lot. The neighborhood is conveniently located between the Juban and Walker interstate exits. The home has an open floor plan with a cozy feel. Perfect for a small family or even roommates. Call today and schedule a showing.



(RLNE2337447)