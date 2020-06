Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking

This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located in downtown Lake Charles. The townhome features an open living concept. All appliances including the washer and dryer are included with the unit. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Home features a private courtyard for outdoor entertaining and double car parking and includes lawn service (paid by the owner through the HOA). Nest thermostats allow smart phone climate controls. NO PETS.