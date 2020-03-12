Amenities

4 Park Avenue Apt #E, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Sign a 1-year + 3-month lease & get FREE rent for 90 DAYS!?224 Park Avenue, Apt E Historic Brulet Apartments! Downtown Lake Charles, 2nd oldest apartments are over sized with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gorgeous baths with original tile flooring, and custom marble surrounding huge tubs. Many windows let the sun in & sounds of happy birds. Walking distance to Lakeshore Dr., lake, boardwalk, several parks, downtown restaurants & shopping. Amazing place to live! Offer valid for qualified applicants signing a 1 year, 3-month lease! For more information or to schedule a showing, please call or text Kym DiGiovanni at 337-540-2807! Listed by Kym DiGiovanni with Century 21 Bono & Realty 4410 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605. Office Phone 337-478-1578 ask for Kym DiGiovanni or call direct 337- 540-2807! Each office is independently owned and operated. Licensed in the state of Louisiana. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3584695 ]