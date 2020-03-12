All apartments in Lake Charles
Find more places like 224 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Charles, LA
/
224 Park Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

224 Park Avenue

224 Park Ave · (337) 540-2807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Charles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

224 Park Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit E · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
4 Park Avenue Apt #E, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Sign a 1-year + 3-month lease & get FREE rent for 90 DAYS!?224 Park Avenue, Apt E Historic Brulet Apartments! Downtown Lake Charles, 2nd oldest apartments are over sized with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gorgeous baths with original tile flooring, and custom marble surrounding huge tubs. Many windows let the sun in & sounds of happy birds. Walking distance to Lakeshore Dr., lake, boardwalk, several parks, downtown restaurants & shopping. Amazing place to live! Offer valid for qualified applicants signing a 1 year, 3-month lease! For more information or to schedule a showing, please call or text Kym DiGiovanni at 337-540-2807! Listed by Kym DiGiovanni with Century 21 Bono & Realty 4410 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605. Office Phone 337-478-1578 ask for Kym DiGiovanni or call direct 337- 540-2807! Each office is independently owned and operated. Licensed in the state of Louisiana. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3584695 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Park Avenue have any available units?
224 Park Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 224 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 224 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 224 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 224 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 224 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 224 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601

Similar Pages

Lake Charles 1 BedroomsLake Charles 2 Bedrooms
Lake Charles Apartments with ParkingLake Charles Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Charles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXDeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity