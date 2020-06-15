Amenities

This historic-style, multi-use commercial building is located in the Lake Charles Downtown Development District. Close to downtown residents, restaurants and shopping, the open design can support a variety of uses. The building has six bathrooms and four basic sections; two are currently large open rooms with great lighting, one is currently partitioned with portable walls adaptable to many situations and the last is a "work room" environment with a kitchen and storage. This property operates with two city municipal addresses (106 & 110 W. Pryce Street). Can be leased as one commercial area, or separated down into smaller commercial offices. Great space near the heart of the action in downtown Lake Charles!