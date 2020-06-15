All apartments in Lake Charles
Find more places like 110 Pryce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Charles, LA
/
110 Pryce
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:18 AM

110 Pryce

110 Pryce St · (337) 312-1340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Charles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

110 Pryce St, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 7266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This historic-style, multi-use commercial building is located in the Lake Charles Downtown Development District. Close to downtown residents, restaurants and shopping, the open design can support a variety of uses. The building has six bathrooms and four basic sections; two are currently large open rooms with great lighting, one is currently partitioned with portable walls adaptable to many situations and the last is a "work room" environment with a kitchen and storage. This property operates with two city municipal addresses (106 & 110 W. Pryce Street). Can be leased as one commercial area, or separated down into smaller commercial offices. Great space near the heart of the action in downtown Lake Charles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Pryce have any available units?
110 Pryce has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 110 Pryce currently offering any rent specials?
110 Pryce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Pryce pet-friendly?
No, 110 Pryce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 110 Pryce offer parking?
No, 110 Pryce does not offer parking.
Does 110 Pryce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Pryce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Pryce have a pool?
No, 110 Pryce does not have a pool.
Does 110 Pryce have accessible units?
No, 110 Pryce does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Pryce have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Pryce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Pryce have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Pryce does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 Pryce?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605

Similar Pages

Lake Charles 1 BedroomsLake Charles 2 Bedrooms
Lake Charles Apartments with ParkingLake Charles Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Charles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXDeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity