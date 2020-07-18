All apartments in Lafayette
517 Brook Avenue
517 Brook Avenue

517 Brook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 Brook Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70506

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located only 3 Blocks from UL!!!- This is a STUDIO cottage, which means that the living room, the dining room, and the bedroom are all the same room- the kitchen (not the same room) has a gas range, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections (gas and electric), and a pantry- The bathroom (not the same room) has a claw foot tub- there is a large closet in the studio- 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the porch - Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis- click the Documents tab to access the forms to make application to lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 550
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Brook Avenue have any available units?
517 Brook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, LA.
What amenities does 517 Brook Avenue have?
Some of 517 Brook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Brook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 Brook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Brook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Brook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 517 Brook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 517 Brook Avenue offers parking.
Does 517 Brook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Brook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Brook Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 Brook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 Brook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 Brook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Brook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Brook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Brook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Brook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
