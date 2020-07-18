517 Brook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located only 3 Blocks from UL!!!- This is a STUDIO cottage, which means that the living room, the dining room, and the bedroom are all the same room- the kitchen (not the same room) has a gas range, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections (gas and electric), and a pantry- The bathroom (not the same room) has a claw foot tub- there is a large closet in the studio- 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the porch - Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis- click the Documents tab to access the forms to make application to lease