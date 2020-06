Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

This gorgeous modern home is an entertainer's dream. Wide open bottom floor is a party waiting to happen and the upstairs has an abundance of storage. Multiple closets in each room, closets in the hallway, including 2 cedar closets! New Kitchen Aid appliances in the kitchen and a view of the water that will please any nature enthusiast. Brand new chain link fence in the back which allows for the views but keeps the wild life away.