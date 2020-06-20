All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 310 Ella Street 122.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
310 Ella Street 122
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

310 Ella Street 122

310 Ella Street · (337) 781-5641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

310 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA 70506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 122 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Gated Complex, Swimming Pool, Close to UL and SLCC - Property Id: 77365

Excellent location! Across from SLCC and 5 min from UL. Gated Condominium Complex. All units have been totally redone with new paint, stainless steel Appliances, some with new cabinetry w/ mosaic backsplash. Pool for the summer. Cabana for hanging out and BBQ'ing. New management is eager to please. Call today to schedule a showing! We are here to help!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77365
Property Id 77365

(RLNE5804321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Ella Street 122 have any available units?
310 Ella Street 122 has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Ella Street 122 have?
Some of 310 Ella Street 122's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Ella Street 122 currently offering any rent specials?
310 Ella Street 122 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Ella Street 122 pet-friendly?
No, 310 Ella Street 122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 310 Ella Street 122 offer parking?
No, 310 Ella Street 122 does not offer parking.
Does 310 Ella Street 122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Ella Street 122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Ella Street 122 have a pool?
Yes, 310 Ella Street 122 has a pool.
Does 310 Ella Street 122 have accessible units?
No, 310 Ella Street 122 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Ella Street 122 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Ella Street 122 has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Ella Street 122 have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Ella Street 122 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 310 Ella Street 122?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier
Lafayette, LA 70506
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Summer Place
1901 Eraste Landry Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr
Lafayette, LA 70506
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity