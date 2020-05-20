206 Caudill

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA Townhome located near Women & Children's Hospital, Albertsons, & Target With granite countertops, designer cabinets, crown molding, stainless appliances and much more!! You must see it to believe it! Schedule your tour now because this one won't last long!



Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee, $15 pet rent per pet, 25 lb limit

Students: yes

Appliances: stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, washer & dryer

Electricity: LUS

Water/Sewer: LUS

Deposit: 1 month rent

Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent

Background check

Credit check

12 month minimum lease term

Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company

Apply: www.bgrealty.com



(RLNE5835086)