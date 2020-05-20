All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

206 Caudill

206 Caudill Dr · (337) 281-4391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 Caudill Dr, Lafayette, LA 70508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Caudill · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA Townhome located near Women & Children's Hospital, Albertsons, & Target With granite countertops, designer cabinets, crown molding, stainless appliances and much more!! You must see it to believe it! Schedule your tour now because this one won't last long!

Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee, $15 pet rent per pet, 25 lb limit
Students: yes
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, washer & dryer
Electricity: LUS
Water/Sewer: LUS
Deposit: 1 month rent
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com

(RLNE5835086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Caudill have any available units?
206 Caudill has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Caudill have?
Some of 206 Caudill's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Caudill currently offering any rent specials?
206 Caudill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Caudill pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Caudill is pet friendly.
Does 206 Caudill offer parking?
No, 206 Caudill does not offer parking.
Does 206 Caudill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Caudill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Caudill have a pool?
No, 206 Caudill does not have a pool.
Does 206 Caudill have accessible units?
No, 206 Caudill does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Caudill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Caudill has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Caudill have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Caudill does not have units with air conditioning.
