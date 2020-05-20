206 Caudill

Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA Townhome located near Women & Children's Hospital, Albertsons, & Target With granite countertops, designer cabinets, crown molding, stainless appliances and much more!! You must see it to believe it! Schedule your tour now because this one won't last long!
Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee, $15 pet rent per pet, 25 lb limit
Students: yes
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, washer & dryer
Electricity: LUS
Water/Sewer: LUS
Deposit: 1 month rent
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com
(RLNE5835086)