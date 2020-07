Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated furnished range oven refrigerator

1305 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath home Downtown Lafayette! - Available for move in August 1, 2020!



This cute cottage style home is located Downtown Lafayette, and comes fully furnished! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and has recently been remodeled! Includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven! Contact us today because this home won't be on the market long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917434)