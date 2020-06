Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This 100-year-old home is just under 3,000 square feet and has been completely updated with countless modern amenities. The prime location offers everything you need while staying in Lafayette or Downtown! This home is fully furnished and includes everything. It's ideal for anyone needing a place while building a house or doing remodels on their current house or even just for local events or even business trips! Are you planning on getting married and need a place that can host your wedding party for the weekend?? Reserve this home for all your bridesmaids or groomsmen to get ready for the big day! Do you have an electric car that needs charging? There is also a 30 amp and 50 amp hookup located on the side of the house for electric cars or even an RV!!!!