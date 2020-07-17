All apartments in Lafayette County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:44 AM

109 Scarlet Oak Drive

109 Scarlet Oak Drive · (337) 235-7770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

109 Scarlet Oak Drive, Lafayette County, LA 70520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, custom built home is located in Heritage Oaks Subdivision in Carencro! Located on a quiet Cul-De-Sac lot, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! This home has recently had flooring upgrades and additional custom features added to the outdoor living space! This gorgeous home also features mixed stained and painted kitchen cabinets, solid granite counter tops through-out entire home, stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, distressed finish cypress tongue and groove ceiling in kitchen, full size walk-in laundry area with cabinets, master area with tray ceiling, bathroom double vanity, 6' Jacuzzi, separate shower, and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive have any available units?
109 Scarlet Oak Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive have?
Some of 109 Scarlet Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Scarlet Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Scarlet Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Scarlet Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Scarlet Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette County.
Does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Scarlet Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Scarlet Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Scarlet Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Scarlet Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Scarlet Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
