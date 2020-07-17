109 Scarlet Oak Drive

Amenities

This beautiful, custom built home is located in Heritage Oaks Subdivision in Carencro! Located on a quiet Cul-De-Sac lot, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! This home has recently had flooring upgrades and additional custom features added to the outdoor living space! This gorgeous home also features mixed stained and painted kitchen cabinets, solid granite counter tops through-out entire home, stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, distressed finish cypress tongue and groove ceiling in kitchen, full size walk-in laundry area with cabinets, master area with tray ceiling, bathroom double vanity, 6' Jacuzzi, separate shower, and walk-in closet.