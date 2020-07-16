All apartments in Kenner
2706 Helena St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

2706 Helena St

2706 Helena Street · (504) 300-6449
Location

2706 Helena Street, Kenner, LA 70062
Kenner Project

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious duplex - Property Id: 77882

3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single car driveway for two cars ( off-street parking) two story, all bedrooms are upstairs, livingroom, dining room, half bathroom and kitchen downstairs, wood stairs, ceramic upstairs in the hallway and in full size bathroom, carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Downstairs throughout has ceramic tile. The back yard has a patio style. Tenants pay all utilities and the apartment has a stove and washer/dryer hookups. Everything is electric. No pets please.
Contact 504-603-7540
Pictures coming soon
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77882
Property Id 77882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Helena St have any available units?
2706 Helena St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2706 Helena St have?
Some of 2706 Helena St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Helena St currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Helena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Helena St pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Helena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenner.
Does 2706 Helena St offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Helena St offers parking.
Does 2706 Helena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Helena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Helena St have a pool?
No, 2706 Helena St does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Helena St have accessible units?
No, 2706 Helena St does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Helena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Helena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Helena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 Helena St does not have units with air conditioning.
