Apartment List
/
LA
/
jefferson
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA

Finding an apartment in Jefferson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
601 BETZ Avenue
601 Betz Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
A wonderful jewel! 2 beds/2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8529 Spruce Street
8529 Spruce Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment off of Carrollton. wood floors and fenced in yard. Tall ceilings with ceiling fans. Shotgun style with closets in each bedroom and storage above. Shed in backyard for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
2712 DUBLIN Street
2712 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
966 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED RENTAL UPTOWN. ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED. WATER IS INCLUDED AND PETS NEGOTIABLE..

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8212 OAK STREET Street
8212 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT. Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
257 Cherokee St. Apt #4
257 Cherokee St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
600 sqft
257 Cherokee St #4 - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
8 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
7 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
$
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
$
20 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
8 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jefferson, LA

Finding an apartment in Jefferson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Jefferson 1 BedroomsJefferson 2 BedroomsJefferson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJefferson Apartments with Balconies
Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJefferson Apartments with ParkingJefferson Apartments with PoolsJefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Jefferson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJefferson Furnished ApartmentsJefferson Pet Friendly PlacesJefferson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross