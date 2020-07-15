119 Bracy St

Amenities

Home with Large yard - This adorable cottage-style home with lots of curb appeal is move in ready. There are 12' ceilings and original hardwood floors in the large living room that is open to the kitchen plus there is a small bonus room with french doors and shelving that would make a great office. Natural light from the windows brighten every room and the custom Levolar Plantation blinds stay. There is an abundance of storage with floor to ceiling closets in both bedrooms. The kitchen has a closet for laundry hookups, dishwasher, gas range/oven, microwave, disposal plus you get to enjoy a lovely view of the fully fenced-in private backyard. Central cool and heat were installed in 2015. There is a security system and a remote control gate to the backyard. Contact Amanda Magnon, property manager 3373443744



(RLNE3325843)