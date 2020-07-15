All apartments in Jeanerette
Jeanerette, LA
119 Bracy St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

119 Bracy St

119 Bracy Street · (337) 344-3744
Location

119 Bracy Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Bracy St · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Home with Large yard - This adorable cottage-style home with lots of curb appeal is move in ready. There are 12' ceilings and original hardwood floors in the large living room that is open to the kitchen plus there is a small bonus room with french doors and shelving that would make a great office. Natural light from the windows brighten every room and the custom Levolar Plantation blinds stay. There is an abundance of storage with floor to ceiling closets in both bedrooms. The kitchen has a closet for laundry hookups, dishwasher, gas range/oven, microwave, disposal plus you get to enjoy a lovely view of the fully fenced-in private backyard. Central cool and heat were installed in 2015. There is a security system and a remote control gate to the backyard. Contact Amanda Magnon, property manager 3373443744

(RLNE3325843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Bracy St have any available units?
119 Bracy St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Bracy St have?
Some of 119 Bracy St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Bracy St currently offering any rent specials?
119 Bracy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Bracy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Bracy St is pet friendly.
Does 119 Bracy St offer parking?
No, 119 Bracy St does not offer parking.
Does 119 Bracy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Bracy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Bracy St have a pool?
No, 119 Bracy St does not have a pool.
Does 119 Bracy St have accessible units?
No, 119 Bracy St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Bracy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Bracy St has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Bracy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Bracy St does not have units with air conditioning.
