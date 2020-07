Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath two story home in Downtown Hammond LA.This updated historical home features stunning hardwood floors and clawfoot tub. This beauty will be available for a move in date of July 15th . Call 504-812-8415 for details. Security System may be activated at the tenants own expense. Occupancy will be available July 15th.