All apartments in Hammond
Find more places like 1606 Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hammond, LA
/
1606 Western Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

1606 Western Avenue

1606 Western Avenue · (985) 320-7923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hammond
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1606 Western Avenue, Hammond, LA 70401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Aug 3

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Hammond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, and updated kitchen. No Utilities included. No voucher accepted. Date Available: August 2nd 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Walking Distance to SLU at 985-320-7923 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Hammond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, and updated kitchen. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 2nd 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Walking Distance to SLU at 985-320-7923 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Hammond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, and updated kitchen. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 2nd 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Walking Distance to SLU at 985-320-7923 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Western Avenue have any available units?
1606 Western Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 Western Avenue have?
Some of 1606 Western Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 1606 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 1606 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1606 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1606 Western Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1606 Western Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrush Trace
414 Windrush Dr
Hammond, LA 70403

Similar Pages

Hammond Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LA
Gonzales, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSElmwood, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAGardere, LAJefferson, LAOld Jefferson, LA
Central, LAPrairieville, LAChalmette, LAVillage St. George, LAOak Hills Place, LAMarrero, LAWestminster, LAPonchatoula, LAFranklinton, LAGretna, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity