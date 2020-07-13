/
pet friendly apartments
103 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Central, LA
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Cortana - Villa Del Rey
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1546 4h Club Rd
1546 4H Club Rd, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
large home, 3 br 2 ba, heart of Denham springs, large private backyard,
Zachary
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.
Zachary
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Must see this trendy 1613 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in beautiful Redwood Lake Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/dining area.
Baker
3304 Grant Street
3304 Grant Street, Baker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Charming 1020 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Baker Heights Subdivision. This home has granite counters, new lighting, new fixtures, fresh paint and ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet).
201 cockerham rd
201 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 br 1.5 bath - Property Id: 80766 I have a 3br 1.5 bath Brick house at 201 Cockerham road Denham Springs within walking distance of Denham springs High school.
Broadmoor
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
Broadmoor
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
Scotlandville
2328 Elm Park Dr
2328 Elm Park Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
2328 Elm Park Dr Br La 70807 - (RLNE5912772)
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.
North Sherwood Forest
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling
Broadmoor/Sherwood
844 Hammond Manor Drive
844 Hammond Manor Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT for move in by 8/1! Freshly painted and sparkling clean 2 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs apartment, conveniently located off Old Hammond Hwy near Millerville Rd, O'Neal Ln, and Central Thruway.
Zachary
4000 McHugh Rd #96
4000 Mchugh Road, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4000 McHugh Rd #96 Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE3806489)
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.
Tara
8236 Thurman Dr
8236 Thurman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom home by Tara and Goodwood - Come view this 3 bedroom 2 Bath home by Tara and Goodwood. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 Car carport. Open kitchen area.