103 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Central, LA

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
28 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
13 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Cortana - Villa Del Rey
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1546 4h Club Rd
1546 4H Club Rd, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
large home, 3 br 2 ba, heart of Denham springs, large private backyard,

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Must see this trendy 1613 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in beautiful Redwood Lake Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Baker
3304 Grant Street
3304 Grant Street, Baker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Charming 1020 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Baker Heights Subdivision. This home has granite counters, new lighting, new fixtures, fresh paint and ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet).

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 cockerham rd
201 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 br 1.5 bath - Property Id: 80766 I have a 3br 1.5 bath Brick house at 201 Cockerham road Denham Springs within walking distance of Denham springs High school.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scotlandville
2328 Elm Park Dr
2328 Elm Park Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
2328 Elm Park Dr Br La 70807 - (RLNE5912772)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor/Sherwood
844 Hammond Manor Drive
844 Hammond Manor Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT for move in by 8/1! Freshly painted and sparkling clean 2 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs apartment, conveniently located off Old Hammond Hwy near Millerville Rd, O'Neal Ln, and Central Thruway.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
4000 McHugh Rd #96
4000 Mchugh Road, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4000 McHugh Rd #96 Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE3806489)

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Tara
8236 Thurman Dr
8236 Thurman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom home by Tara and Goodwood - Come view this 3 bedroom 2 Bath home by Tara and Goodwood. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 Car carport. Open kitchen area.

