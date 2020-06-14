Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA with garage

Gonzales apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
16 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
53 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzales

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
39540 Legacy Lake Drive
39540 Legacy Lake Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
Must see this D.R. Horton designed, trendy, 1550 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in highly coveted Legacy Oaks Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12062 Rotterdam Available 07/01/20 - Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12468 Legacy Hills Dr
12468 Legacy Hills Drive, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2540 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom in Dutchtown! Lease with option to purchase available! - Come and see this beautiful 4 Bedroom home on large lot in desirable Legacy Hills.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13458 Orleans Dr.
13458 Orleans Drive, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1876 sqft
- OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING IN LIVING ROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN, SEP. DINING AND BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND SEP. SHOWER AND TWO CLOSETS. NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND NEW LAMINATE IN LIVING AREA. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gonzales, LA

Gonzales apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

