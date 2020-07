Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool

Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes - Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, downtown, and only 4 miles from LSU; this trendy community features a dog park, clubhouse and pool. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy the open floor plan with great kitchen that has beautiful granite counter tops and updated appliances. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has a great soaking tub and walk-in shower and amazing closet space. Pets are welcome here! You will not want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today! Pictures available soon!



(RLNE4111141)