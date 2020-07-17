7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D

Amenities

2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout. Large living area with fireplace, separate dining area and wet bar. Kitchen is open to a lovely screened in porch with views of the beautiful trees and lots of shade for those hot summers. Outside storage room off of the porch. Large bedrooms with walk in closets, and lots of light. Owner to leave washer, dryer and refrigerator. HOA covers upkeep of the grounds and building exterior, trash pickup, and alarm system. Lower Entergy bills due to added foam insulation in the attic.



