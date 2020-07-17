All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D

7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard · (225) 933-8687 ext. 2259338687
Location

7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70809
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout. Large living area with fireplace, separate dining area and wet bar. Kitchen is open to a lovely screened in porch with views of the beautiful trees and lots of shade for those hot summers. Outside storage room off of the porch. Large bedrooms with walk in closets, and lots of light. Owner to leave washer, dryer and refrigerator. HOA covers upkeep of the grounds and building exterior, trash pickup, and alarm system. Lower Entergy bills due to added foam insulation in the attic.

(RLNE5886457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D have any available units?
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D have?
Some of 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D is pet friendly.
Does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D offer parking?
No, 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D does not offer parking.
Does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D have a pool?
No, 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D have accessible units?
No, 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D does not have units with air conditioning.
