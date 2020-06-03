All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
East Baton Rouge County, LA
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4

5130 Butter Creek Lane · (225) 751-8847
Location

5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70809
Westminster - Pine Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 7

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
clubhouse
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge. Off Summa, between 3 major hospitals, this spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo is perfectly located adjacent to the pool and club house. Call today, at only $850/mo. this unit will move quickly.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3727172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

