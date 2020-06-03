Amenities

in unit laundry pool clubhouse range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge. Off Summa, between 3 major hospitals, this spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo is perfectly located adjacent to the pool and club house. Call today, at only $850/mo. this unit will move quickly.



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3727172)