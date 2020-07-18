All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10282 W. Winston Ave # 4

10282 West Winston Avenue · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70809
Jefferson - Drusilla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free*

This condo is in a gated community in a great location. Located off of Bluebonnet between Airline and Jefferson, it is close to 10/12, Mall of Louisiana, OLOL, and many restaurants. The condo is two bedrooms, two bathrooms and comes with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Schedule a showing today.

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE5913900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 have any available units?
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 have?
Some of 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 is pet friendly.
Does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 offer parking?
No, 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 does not offer parking.
Does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 have a pool?
No, 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 have accessible units?
No, 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 has units with air conditioning.
