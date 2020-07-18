Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free*



This condo is in a gated community in a great location. Located off of Bluebonnet between Airline and Jefferson, it is close to 10/12, Mall of Louisiana, OLOL, and many restaurants. The condo is two bedrooms, two bathrooms and comes with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Schedule a showing today.



- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.



