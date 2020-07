Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 br 1.5 bath - Property Id: 80766



I have a 3br 1.5 bath Brick house at 201 Cockerham road Denham Springs within walking distance of Denham springs High school. The house includes an enclosed screened in back porch, fenced back yard and an 8' x 12' shed. The house has been completely renovated. Bedroom 1 is 10' x 21' has 2 closets. Bedroom 2 is 12' x 16' and bedroom 3 is 10' x 11' with a half bath attached. Includes stainless dishwasher, refrigerator and oven. Has nice size utility room with washer and electric dryer hook up. Rent is $1200 per month with a $1200 deposit/ 350.00 non refundable pet deposit. Tenant will be required to do a credit check and provide proof of income.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80766

Property Id 80766



(RLNE5911356)