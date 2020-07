Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Available 08/01/20 2908 Volpe - Property Id: 322824



great location unbelievable house ....

Beautiful Brand new renovated HOUSE

3 bedrooms/ 2 BATH . Very spacious - 1700 square feet.

all appliances includes

rent $1400+$1400 deposit and $45 Application fee for each adult and 3 bank statements

please call me for more info

thanks

Jonathan

504-233-2224

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2908-volpe-dr-chalmette-la/322824

No Pets Allowed



