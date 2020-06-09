719 S Belle Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground garage

Very clean and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1573 sq ft, in the peaceful subdivision of Belle Place, in the heart of Breaux Bridge. Enjoy the open floor plan as the Kitchen, Dining Area, and Living Room are all in one large room. The master bedroom is spacious and has a huge walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, with a double bowl vanity. The kitchen also has a large walk-in pantry. Both guest bedrooms are spacious with closets that are the perfect size. The patio area is definitely a site to see. It combines as a playground, bunk beds, and sitting area all in one. Glass doors open up into a shaded courtyard and wooden deck. The double car garage opens up into a hallway that leads to the laundry room and the master suite. Call today to schedule a showing.