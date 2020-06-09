All apartments in Breaux Bridge
719 S Belle Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:47 AM

719 S Belle Drive

719 South Belle Circle · (337) 319-4273
Location

719 South Belle Circle, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Very clean and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1573 sq ft, in the peaceful subdivision of Belle Place, in the heart of Breaux Bridge. Enjoy the open floor plan as the Kitchen, Dining Area, and Living Room are all in one large room. The master bedroom is spacious and has a huge walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, with a double bowl vanity. The kitchen also has a large walk-in pantry. Both guest bedrooms are spacious with closets that are the perfect size. The patio area is definitely a site to see. It combines as a playground, bunk beds, and sitting area all in one. Glass doors open up into a shaded courtyard and wooden deck. The double car garage opens up into a hallway that leads to the laundry room and the master suite. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 S Belle Drive have any available units?
719 S Belle Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 S Belle Drive have?
Some of 719 S Belle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 S Belle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 S Belle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 S Belle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 719 S Belle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Breaux Bridge.
Does 719 S Belle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 719 S Belle Drive does offer parking.
Does 719 S Belle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 S Belle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 S Belle Drive have a pool?
No, 719 S Belle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 S Belle Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 S Belle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 S Belle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 S Belle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 S Belle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 S Belle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
