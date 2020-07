Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

44488 Daniel Guidry Available 05/01/20 -

Nice 3BR/2BA home with open floor plan. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, microwave, and island with raised bar. The living room has laminate wood flooring as well as in all bedrooms. The Master Suite is private with walk in closet. The master bathroom has separate shower, garden tub and sink area. Enjoy the huge screened in rear Porch (16 X 28)



APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL APPLICATION SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST SHOW THAT YOU NET 3XS THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.



REALTORS COMMISSION IS PAID ONCE WE RECEIVE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT.



** Photos are from 3/2019* New photos will be posted once Vacant. **



No Pets Allowed



