Worthington Hills, KY
Treis Condominiums
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

Treis Condominiums

11917 Tazwell Drive · (502) 345-3604
Location

11917 Tazwell Drive, Worthington Hills, KY 40245
Worthington Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $925 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant

LG&E paid by tenant
Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.

2BR / 2Ba 966 Sq.ft

Unit has Wooden Laminae Floors through out.
Washer Dryer hookups
2 BR/2BATH available for rent
credit application fee - $25
applicants with prior eviction and bankruptcy not accepted!

Wooden Laminate Floors,
water and trash included in the rent
tenant pays for LG&E
Laundry hookups available within the unit
cooking range, microwave and refrigerator provided
1 year lease, no pets please,

Unit available for immediate occupancy! MUST SEE

NO EVICTIONS, NO BANKRUPCIES, NO FELONIE

Call or Text@ 502.345.3604 to schedule a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5642372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Treis Condominiums have any available units?
Treis Condominiums has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Treis Condominiums have?
Some of Treis Condominiums's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treis Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Treis Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Treis Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Treis Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worthington Hills.
Does Treis Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Treis Condominiums does offer parking.
Does Treis Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, Treis Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Treis Condominiums have a pool?
No, Treis Condominiums does not have a pool.
Does Treis Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Treis Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Treis Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
No, Treis Condominiums does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Treis Condominiums have units with air conditioning?
No, Treis Condominiums does not have units with air conditioning.
