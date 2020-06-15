Treis Condominiums

Amenities

This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant



LG&E paid by tenant

Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.



2BR / 2Ba 966 Sq.ft



credit application fee - $25

cooking range, microwave and refrigerator provided

1 year lease, no pets please,



Unit available for immediate occupancy! MUST SEE



NO EVICTIONS, NO BANKRUPCIES, NO FELONIE



Call or Text@ 502.345.3604 to schedule a showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5642372)