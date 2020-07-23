/
oldham county
102 Apartments for rent in Oldham County, KY📍
1 Unit Available
3720 E Locust Cir
3720 Locust Circle East, Oldham County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2862 sqft
This furnished North Oldham home will rent quickly! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, 2 car attached garage. Large Great room with fireplace, freshly repainted. Great neighborhood in North Oldham school district. Fabulous media room in the finished basement.
1 Unit Available
1029 Rollingwood Ln
1029 Rollingwood Lane, Goshen, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
4312 Timothy Way
4312 Timothy Way, Oldham County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Renovated home. New floors, new paint, new heating and air, updated kitchen. Laundry room.
1 Unit Available
6316 Hwy 329
6316 Kentucky Highway 329, Crestwood, KY
Studio
$1,250
1488 sqft
This property is listed as a residential only for a live-in professional. It is not listed for rent to a residential tenant. Property was completely overhauled in 2006 and served well as a small real estate office for two years. .
Results within 1 mile of Oldham County
11 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$990
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1696 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! 120 DAYS - 6 MONTHS. OR NEGOTIABLE FOR 12 MONTHS. Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming TOWN HOME 2BD 2.5BA, 2 CAR GARAGE, STORAGE.
1 Unit Available
10603 Norton Commons walk
10603 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1643 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in the heart of Norton Commons situated on the main boulevard but tucked away down a private walkway. You are only steps away from the neighborhood pool, playground, Dog Park, shops, restaurants and YMCA.
1 Unit Available
5310 Rock Ridge Dr
5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3445 sqft
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.
1 Unit Available
Coldstream
5005 Winding Spring Circle
5005 Winding Spring Circle, Coldstream, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1477 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
9514 Mozart Court
9514 Mozart Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1602 sqft
Beautiful Home In Wolf Trace - Fantastic East End home totally updated nice backyard and patio raised vegetable gardens tile floors on most of the first floor stainless steel appliances dining room eating kitchen great room first floor master two
1 Unit Available
9110 Featherbell Boulevard
9110 Featherbell Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3265 sqft
Norton Commons House & Garage - Property Id: 63405 This beautifully maintained all brick home has been completely re-painted.
1 Unit Available
Worthington Hills
Treis Condominiums
11917 Tazwell Drive, Worthington Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant LG&E paid by tenant Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
14027 Spring Mill Road
14027 Spring Mill Road, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2300 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed Home with Space Galore! - Beautiful well maintained home for rent in Forest Springs with much to offer. Spacious 3,775 total sqft. 4 bedroom home has a first floor master bedroom with attached bath. 3 huge rooms on 2nd level.
Results within 5 miles of Oldham County
4 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
16 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,140
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified
14 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified
18 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Verified
27 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
30 Units Available
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
Verified
41 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$919
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified
17 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
34 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1339 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Verified
21 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,137
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
