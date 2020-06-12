/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport, KY
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Newport
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mount Adams
1 Unit Available
1125 Belvedere Street
1125 Belvedere Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This completely renovated home (2009) in trendy Mt Adams boasts a rooftop deck (2019) and a front patio deck (2011) great for relaxing & entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Newport
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Paddock Hills
6 Units Available
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
$
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated January 14 at 12:09pm
Hyde Park
4 Units Available
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
613 Ivy Ridge Drive
613 Ivy Ridge Drive, Cold Spring, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Absolutely Stunning 3rd Level Condo overlooking woods*Private Rear Unit with possible 3 BR (Study can be 3rd BR)*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops + Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Glass Tile Backsplash*Private Laundry Room in
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
CUF
1 Unit Available
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2549 Vestry St.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3524 Hudson Avenue 2
3524 Hudson Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Spacious 2 Family Near I71, Xavier, Hyde Park - Property Id: 229931 Spacious 4 bedroom on 2nd and 3rd floors of a 2 family home. Carpeted on 3rd floor. Hardwood floors on 2nd floor. Central A/C. Coin-op laundry in basement.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unit First Flr Available 06/15/20 3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
907 Lexington Ave
907 Lexington Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Victorian 6 Bedroom House - Property Id: 218490 Large and beautiful fully renovated and remodeled six bedroom mansion styled victorian house. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and walk in pantry. New central air and heating system.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 06/19/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
454 Warner St.
454 Warner Street, Cincinnati, OH
454 Warner St. Available 08/01/20 Clifton 5 Bedroom House - Available August 1st 2020! 5 bedroom with off-street parking, close to campus and surrounding restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1889 sqft
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
641 Clemmer
641 Clemmer Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Clifton 5 Bedroom - This 4-5 bedroom/ 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
2004 Hewitt Avenue,
2004 Hewitt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1073 sqft
2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
119 Valencia Street,
119 Valencia Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2002 sqft
119 Valencia Street, Available 07/10/20 119 Valencia 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful old style two story 3BR/2BA home located in the up and coming revitalized OTR of Cincinnati close to downtown.
Similar Pages
Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport 3 BedroomsNewport Accessible Apartments
Newport Apartments with BalconyNewport Apartments with GarageNewport Apartments with GymNewport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OH