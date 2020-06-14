63 Apartments for rent in Newport, KY with garage
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 57
1 of 47
1 of 58
1 of 47
1 of 46
1 of 39
1 of 39
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 61
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 3
Newport is home to the World Peace Bell, which was once the world's largest swinging bell, but lost that title in 2006. The peal of this 12-foot wide bell can be heard for about 25 miles, but don't fret about it keeping you up at night, as it's only rung on special occasions.
Located close to the border between Ohio and Kentucky, Newport may feel like a second-class city, with a population of 15,273 at the 2010 census, but you'll find a surprising amount to do or see. While it might not be all hustle and bustle here, you gain a sense of community that you won't find in most bigger cities. See more
Newport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.