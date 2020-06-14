/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport, KY
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
751 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Newport
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Central Business District
88 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,398
825 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
19 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
891 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mount Adams
4 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
126 East 6th Street - 705
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
NEW Downtown Listing for May! Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Cincinnati's Central Business District! Schedule your tour today! · New appliances · Tall ceilings · Amazing lighting! · Historic charm · In-unit washer and dryer 126 E 6th Street |
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Covington Central Business District
1 Unit Available
20 East 5th Street
20 East Fifth Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
770 sqft
This city flat is in the heart of downtown Covington! It is within walking distance of Main Strauss Village, so you can grab a bite to eat and hit up happy hour without having to fight for parking.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
817 Willard St.
817 Willard Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment located on one of the coolest streets in Mainstrasse. Two Blocks from all the great entertainment of Main street. It was updated 5 years ago.I can show anytime. Sorry No dogs
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
529 Liberty Hill - A3
529 Liberty Hill Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available immediately! This beautiful apartment is located in the Historical "Prospect Hill" neighborhood, just blocks from all that OTR, Pendleton, and Downtown Cincinnati offer.
Results within 5 miles of Newport
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mount Auburn
28 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oakley
8 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Walnut HIlls
13 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Similar Pages
Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport 3 BedroomsNewport Accessible Apartments
Newport Apartments with BalconyNewport Apartments with GarageNewport Apartments with GymNewport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OH