Monmouth Row Apartments

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access

Newport, Kentucky Luxury ApartmentsThese stylish new Newport, Kentucky luxury apartments are the perfect blend of small town and big city living. Located just two blocks from Newport on the Levee, you'll find quiet, tree-lined streets and plenty of unique small-town shops nearby, and the vibrancy of downtown Cincinnati is only a short walk away.Monmouth Row offers 12 styles of roomy one and two bedroom flats in a three story, brick rowhouse style buildings that fit in the great historic architecture of the neighborhood. Each Newport Kentucky apartment features today's upscale amenities wrapped in the architecture of the past, in an unbeatable location. So welcome to Monmouth Row, the best of both worlds awaits you.