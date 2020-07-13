All apartments in Newport
Monmouth Row Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Monmouth Row Apartments

415 Monmouth St · (859) 279-4190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071
Taylors Landing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114G · Avail. Jul 29

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 121J · Avail. Aug 7

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 112F · Avail. Oct 7

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111F · Avail. Aug 7

$1,814

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monmouth Row Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
Newport, Kentucky Luxury ApartmentsThese stylish new Newport, Kentucky luxury apartments are the perfect blend of small town and big city living. Located just two blocks from Newport on the Levee, you'll find quiet, tree-lined streets and plenty of unique small-town shops nearby, and the vibrancy of downtown Cincinnati is only a short walk away.Monmouth Row offers 12 styles of roomy one and two bedroom flats in a three story, brick rowhouse style buildings that fit in the great historic architecture of the neighborhood. Each Newport Kentucky apartment features today's upscale amenities wrapped in the architecture of the past, in an unbeatable location. So welcome to Monmouth Row, the best of both worlds awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant if not married
Deposit: $750 for 1 bedrooms/$1000 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: no
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 40 pounds/breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: none
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monmouth Row Apartments have any available units?
Monmouth Row Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Monmouth Row Apartments have?
Some of Monmouth Row Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monmouth Row Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Monmouth Row Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monmouth Row Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Monmouth Row Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Monmouth Row Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Monmouth Row Apartments offers parking.
Does Monmouth Row Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monmouth Row Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monmouth Row Apartments have a pool?
No, Monmouth Row Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Monmouth Row Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Monmouth Row Apartments has accessible units.
Does Monmouth Row Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monmouth Row Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Monmouth Row Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Monmouth Row Apartments has units with air conditioning.
