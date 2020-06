Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rental Houses, 4216 Clark St., Louisville, KY 40213 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Garage Rental Home - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Camp Taylor. This home has everything, updated floors, new paint through out, kitchen even includes a stove, microwave and dishwasher! The detached over sized block garage, central air, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location. Close to expressway. Get your application in now! This one won't last long!



(RLNE5467863)