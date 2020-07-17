All apartments in Jefferson County
4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive

4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40272
Valley Station

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
parking
This first story 2BD/1BA Apartment located close to our lady of Consolation Elementary School comes with off street parking, central A/C, washer and dryer hookups, oven and fridge included.

open to section 8

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not pets

No dogs

$250 pet fee for cats

Deposit $695

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive have any available units?
4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, KY.
What amenities does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive have?
Some of 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive has units with air conditioning.
