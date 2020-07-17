4228 Glen Hill Manor Drive

Amenities
This first story 2BD/1BA Apartment located close to our lady of Consolation Elementary School comes with off street parking, central A/C, washer and dryer hookups, oven and fridge included.
open to section 8
Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not pets
No dogs
$250 pet fee for cats
Deposit $695
Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.