Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar dog park e-payments online portal package receiving playground

If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Eagle Crossing is the place you want to be. Ideally located in the heart of Hopkinsville, Eagle Crossing is just minutes from great restaurants and entertainment, downtown, and Ft. Campbell. Eagle Crossing offers three unique floor plans with something to fit everyone’s needs. Each apartment home has lots of space, large closets, and bath-shower combinations. Every ultra convenient kitchen has built-in cabinets, and an appliance package. Our playground, spacious lawns, basketball court, and ample parking will help make Eagle Crossing the perfect home for you.