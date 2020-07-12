All apartments in Hopkinsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Eagle Crossing

3000 Calvin Drive · (309) 938-4089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 Calvin Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-15 · Avail. Sep 5

$579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-03 · Avail. now

$679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Crossing.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Eagle Crossing is the place you want to be. Ideally located in the heart of Hopkinsville, Eagle Crossing is just minutes from great restaurants and entertainment, downtown, and Ft. Campbell. Eagle Crossing offers three unique floor plans with something to fit everyone’s needs. Each apartment home has lots of space, large closets, and bath-shower combinations. Every ultra convenient kitchen has built-in cabinets, and an appliance package. Our playground, spacious lawns, basketball court, and ample parking will help make Eagle Crossing the perfect home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200- $700
Additional: Utility Package Including Water, Sewer, Gas, Heat, Trash, and Pest Control $60/ Month For One Bedroom and $70 For Two Bedrooms
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $200 For First Pet, $350 For Two Pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit bulls, dobermans, Rottweilers, chow chows
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Crossing have any available units?
Eagle Crossing has 2 units available starting at $579 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagle Crossing have?
Some of Eagle Crossing's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Crossing offers parking.
Does Eagle Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Crossing have a pool?
No, Eagle Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Eagle Crossing have accessible units?
No, Eagle Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Eagle Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Eagle Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Eagle Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagle Crossing has units with air conditioning.
