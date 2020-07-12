Eagle Crossing

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, and 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200- $700
Additional: Utility Package Including Water, Sewer, Gas, Heat, Trash, and Pest Control $60/ Month For One Bedroom and $70 For Two Bedrooms
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $200 For First Pet, $350 For Two Pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit bulls, dobermans, Rottweilers, chow chows
Parking Details: Parking Lot.