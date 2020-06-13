Apartment List
KY
/
florence
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Florence, KY with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Results within 1 mile of Florence
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 5 miles of Florence
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
**Open House this Sunday! June 14, 2020, 11:30 - 1:00** Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
436 Lost Creek Drive
436 Lost Creek Drive, Walton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1365 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage ready for occupancy July 1, 2020! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & a pantry for extra storage! Master suite has adjoining bath! All bathrooms have granite vanity tops!
Results within 10 miles of Florence
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,345
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,131
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,034
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,302
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
4 Units Available
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
3 Units Available
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.
Last updated January 14 at 12:11pm
Westwood
3 Units Available
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.
City Guide for Florence, KY

Sure, the welcome sign on the city’s water tower may say “Florence, Y’all” but don’t let the cheerfulness and welcoming attitude fool you…Florence is actually….oh, who are we kidding? Florence, Kentucky is that charming and friendly. The second largest city in Northern Kentucky, Florence plays hometown to about 30,000 delightful residents. And though they love living here for the simple joys in life (golf, nature trails, laid-back lifestyle), it’s the affordability of living that makes them s...

One of Florence’s biggest selling features is that it is just minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio, making it easy to take in big city shopping, sporting events and nightlife, without paying big city prices. Living in Florence means paying much less for rent and still being able to enjoy the finer things in life (pools, clubhouse, covered parking, ceiling fans, some paid utilities). For the single types out there, studio apartments in Florence, Kentucky rent for as low as $400/month. 1 BRs range can be rented from as low as $445 (very basic) to as much as $720. 1 BR townhomes will rent for a bit more (around $885/month) but are set in more luxurious settings. 2 BR apartments in Florence range between $570and $900. Those looking for 3 BR apartments in Florence should expect to pay around $800 for a standard unit (such as those at Normandy Green Apartments) and $1100 for a luxury unit.

While impressive standard apartment rentals are something Florence does well, luxury apartments in Florence are stellar! Giving tenants access to everything from billiards rooms to garages and cyber cafes to fitness centers, luxury apartment rentals like Florence’s Trellises Apartments have renters clamoring for keys. The truth is, luxury is as standard here as fresh air and most apartment rentals will stop at nothing to offer luxury settings to happy renters. As for furnished apartments in Florence, the city doesn’t skimp on those either. With roughly ten communities in Florence featuring furnished apartments for rent there are plenty of options for those moving with light baggage.

If, on the other hand, your baggage tends to be a bit heaver, and possibly a bit hairy, Florence has you covered there as well. Pet-friendly apartments are available throughout the city and typically, with a deposit (about $200 or so) and a few breed/weight restrictions, pets are welcome with open arms.

With no shortage of southern charm or outstanding apartment rentals, Florence will have you feeling at home as soon as you set down your bags. Sure, you may have to get used to saying, “y’all” but you’ll also have a few extra bucks in your pocket and cozy apartment to call home. We reckon you’ll love it here. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Florence, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Florence renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

