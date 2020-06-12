Apartment List
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence, KY

Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
$
Elsmere
25 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1614 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.

Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street. Location is minutes from I-75, I-275, shopping restaurants and schools.

Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 Unit Available
436 Lost Creek Drive
436 Lost Creek Drive, Walton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1365 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage ready for occupancy July 1, 2020! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & a pantry for extra storage! Master suite has adjoining bath! All bathrooms have granite vanity tops!
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.

Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
7043 Gracely Drive
7043 Gracely Drive, Cincinnati, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.

South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.

CUF
1 Unit Available
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2549 Vestry St.

Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.

Mack North
1 Unit Available
4194 Rybolt Road
4194 Rybolt Road, Mack, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
4194 Rybolt Road Available 06/19/20 4194 Rybolt Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Oak Hills) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Oak Hills.

The Heights
1 Unit Available
454 Warner St.
454 Warner Street, Cincinnati, OH
454 Warner St. Available 08/01/20 Clifton 5 Bedroom House - Available August 1st 2020! 5 bedroom with off-street parking, close to campus and surrounding restaurants.

The Heights
1 Unit Available
641 Clemmer
641 Clemmer Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Clifton 5 Bedroom - This 4-5 bedroom/ 1.

The Heights
1 Unit Available
2218 Victor St
2218 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2218 Victor St Available 08/01/20 Nice Three Bedroom Home Close to UC with Extra Living Space - Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Nice Open Kitchen and Large Living Room opening to Backyard and Deck and Private Yard.

1 Unit Available
5405 Plover Lane
5405 Plover Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1436 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Cheviot
1 Unit Available
3615 Puhlman Avenue
3615 Puhlman Avenue, Cheviot, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

The Heights
1 Unit Available
2365 Stratford Avenue
2365 Stratford Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
This wonderful spacious home has been remodeled from top to bottom! Walking distance to UC campus and all that uptown has to offer including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more. Beautiful interior has been thoughtfully redesigned throughout.

West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

June 2020 Florence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Florence Rent Report. Florence rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Florence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Florence Rent Report. Florence rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Florence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Florence rents declined slightly over the past month

Florence rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Florence stand at $744 for a one-bedroom apartment and $978 for a two-bedroom. Florence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Cincinnati Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Florence over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Florence metro for which we have data. Kentucky as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Fairfield is the most expensive of all Florence metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,110; of the 10 largest cities in Kentucky metro that we have data for, Covington, Bowling Green, and Elizabethtown, where two-bedrooms go for $812, $722, and $745, respectively, are the three major cities in the metro besides Florence to see rents fall year-over-year (-13.3%, -1.3%, and -1.2%).
    • Hamilton, Cincinnati, and Lexington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 0.7%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Florence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Florence, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Florence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Florence's median two-bedroom rent of $978 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Florence.
    • While rents in Florence fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Florence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Florence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

