Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

2671 Paragon Mill Drive

2671 Paragon Mill Dr · (859) 638-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2671 Paragon Mill Dr, Burlington, KY 41005
Burlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this 1 year new Kimbell plan by Fischer Homes in the active community of Paragon Mill. Open concept layout with a huge great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sinks and counter bar. Owner's suite with en suite and large walk-in closet. Centrally located, washer & dryer included during lease in laundry room. 12 month lease, no pets, 1st months rent, and deposit due upon approved applicant. $75 application fee per tenant. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

