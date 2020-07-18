2671 Paragon Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this 1 year new Kimbell plan by Fischer Homes in the active community of Paragon Mill. Open concept layout with a huge great room with cathedral ceiling. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double sinks and counter bar. Owner's suite with en suite and large walk-in closet. Centrally located, washer & dryer included during lease in laundry room. 12 month lease, no pets, 1st months rent, and deposit due upon approved applicant. $75 application fee per tenant. Tenant responsible for all utilities.