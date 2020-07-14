All apartments in Burlington
Find more places like Sky Harbor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington, KY
/
Sky Harbor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Sky Harbor Apartments

1735 Tanglewood Ct · (859) 577-9066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY 41005
Burlington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1741-03 · Avail. Aug 10

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1755-02 · Avail. Jul 22

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1839-07 · Avail. Aug 19

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1789-09 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sky Harbor Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, German Shepherd, Mastiff, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mini, Malamute and Husky
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $70-$80/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $20/mont

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sky Harbor Apartments have any available units?
Sky Harbor Apartments has 4 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sky Harbor Apartments have?
Some of Sky Harbor Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sky Harbor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sky Harbor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sky Harbor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sky Harbor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sky Harbor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sky Harbor Apartments offers parking.
Does Sky Harbor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sky Harbor Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sky Harbor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sky Harbor Apartments has a pool.
Does Sky Harbor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sky Harbor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sky Harbor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sky Harbor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sky Harbor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sky Harbor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Sky Harbor Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Pointe
6032 S Pointe Dr
Burlington, KY 41005

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 Bedrooms
Burlington Apartments with ParkingBurlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Burlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHGeorgetown, KYOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KY
Cold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHGermantown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgetown CollegeGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity