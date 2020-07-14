Sky Harbor Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, German Shepherd, Mastiff, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mini, Malamute and Husky
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $70-$80/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $20/mont