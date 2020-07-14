All apartments in Burlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

South Pointe

6032 S Pointe Dr · (317) 245-3509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6032 S Pointe Dr, Burlington, KY 41005
Burlington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-6001 · Avail. Sep 2

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 4-6047 · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12-6026 · Avail. Aug 13

$975

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275. We offer spacious 3 and 4 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths, full size washer/dryer connections, dishwashers and garbage disposals, along with private patios with storage, large closets and pantrys. South Pointe offers serene, comfortable and affordable living with your familys needs in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Pointe have any available units?
South Pointe has 3 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Pointe have?
Some of South Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
South Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, South Pointe is pet friendly.
Does South Pointe offer parking?
Yes, South Pointe offers parking.
Does South Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Pointe have a pool?
No, South Pointe does not have a pool.
Does South Pointe have accessible units?
No, South Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does South Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does South Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Pointe has units with air conditioning.
