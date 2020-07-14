Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275. We offer spacious 3 and 4 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths, full size washer/dryer connections, dishwashers and garbage disposals, along with private patios with storage, large closets and pantrys. South Pointe offers serene, comfortable and affordable living with your familys needs in mind.